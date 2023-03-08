Peter Phillips

Peter Warner Phillips, age 75, of Hailey, Idaho, died from complications of heart disease on Feb. 23, 2023, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center.
“Pete,” as most people knew him, was born Feb. 27, 1947, in Seattle, Washington, where he attended Lakeside School and received a degree in Scandinavian Studies at the University of Washington. A man of many talents and eclectic pursuits, his careers in teaching, commercial fishing and Nordic skiing built friendships that spanned decades and filled him with experiences and stories that animated countless gatherings.
As a young man, Pete taught at Lakeside and Overlake schools in the Seattle area and the Sun Valley Community School in Idaho. While he brought history, literature and even celestial navigation alive in the classroom, he probably connected best with his students outside of the formal school setting. From the 1970s through 1990s, Pete spent many seasons with the commercial salmon fleet in Southeast Alaska, eventually captaining his own purse seine boat, the Santa Maria. Pete often crewed the boat with his students, giving many of them a hands-on education unavailable inside any school building. Similarly, when Pete took up cross-country ski coaching, he created opportunities for learning and friendship beyond the bounds of the regular ski season: he mentored dozens of America’s best skiers by organizing training and cultural exchanges with world renown skiing friends and colleagues in Norway and Sweden.
Pete’s teaching and coaching careers took him from Seattle to Sun Valley, Whitefish and Bozeman, Montana, (where he studied art and French at Montana State University), Keene, New York, Rumford, Maine, East Burke, Vermont (where he directed the Nordic Skiing program at Burke Mountain Academy) and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He made friends everywhere he went. Eventually, he made his way back to the Wood River Valley that was the center of gravity for much of his life. The family of friends he cultivated at his A-frame compound in West Ketchum, on the trails and river banks around Sun Valley, or inside The Elephant’s Perch sustained him for decades.
And dogs. Dogs were a central part of Pete’s persona and he was rarely without a mischievous canine companion: Uppy Dog, Sitka, Rocky, Oskar, Shadow. Pete’s dogs were the most spoiled and loyal pets in town, and they loved Pete as much as he loved them.
In later years, Pete embraced his artistic side. Always a talented cartoonist, his recent paintings showed an aptitude for capturing light and emotion on canvas, and he took joy in sharing his work with others.
Perhaps that joy of sharing with others was Pete’s greatest attribute. Friends could always count on a laugh, a story, a wonderful meal or an insightful tip—perhaps even an adventure—whenever they were in Pete’s company. It’s that shared joy that many will miss the most but that Pete would want remembered.
Peter is preceded in death by his parents, James Young Phillips and Jean Binnie Warner Hughes Phillips; and his brother, James Young Phillips Jr. (“Skip”). He is survived by his half brother, James Raymond Hughes, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and his children and their families. A celebration of Pete’s life, friendships and art will be held in Sun Valley later this year.
Commented