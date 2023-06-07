The celebration of life for Peter Phillips will be held at 5 p.m., June 10, at 109 Black Bear Road in Chocolate Gulch north of Ketchum. Please park along Black Bear Road taking care to not block driveways. Beverages and light snacks will be provided. Please come and celebrate Pete and all the joy and friendship he brought to our lives.
