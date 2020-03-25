Per Johan Lindfors was born in Nacka, Sweden, a suburb of Stockholm, on July 17, 1969. He left this life on March 12, 2020.
Per moved to Ketchum with his wife in July of 2002, just one month prior to the birth of their daughter, Kate. He was a very proud and loving father. Per took great pride in Kate’s growing up, serving on the board of the Pioneer Montessori School and fully supporting her riding career, which began at the age of 7 and took her all the way to Junior Hunter Finals in California this past summer with Teresa Englehart.
Per was hearty and would take on whatever he felt he had to. There were many trips to the family ranch in Nevada. He once helped to rescue a cow that had fallen into a well. Standing in hip-deep water, he helped to keep the cow’s head above water until his brother in-law, John Wright, was able to get back to headquarters and return with a loader to lift the cow out. It was a six-hour ordeal in spring conditions, a struggle we all participated in, including his 1-year-old daughter, who sat in the sagebrush watching every bit of it with her grandmother in her cozy onesie, never complaining.
Per also experienced the life of a cowboy, helping to move a herd of bulls on a long ride through the sagebrush in April, on a day that my father would always say, “This is the kind of day that will make a good cowboy quit.” Per never quit. He would help feed and was always ready and willing to step up and help out. Not bad for a city kid.
Per loved fishing and made annual trips to Sweden for fishing trips with his childhood friends in the archipelago. He also enjoyed playing golf and skiing. Later on, he developed a real passion under the guidance of his mentor and dear friend, Oliver Whitcomb, for training and teaching Soo Bahk Do. Eventually, he went on to earn a third-degree Dan belt. He loved teaching the kids and playing with his nieces and nephews. He was an intelligent and very kind man who always worked to do his best. Per was well read and very interested in others’ lives, speaking both English and Swedish fluently. He always had a story to tell, and could fill any room with laughter and enjoyment. Additionally, Per was a certified Heart Math coach, which has had a significant impact on the lives of many people. He enjoyed teaching and doing what felt meaningful, touching the lives of so many in the valley and back home in Sweden.
Per is survived by his daughter, Kate Lindfors; his ex, Kristen Wright; his brothers, David Lindfors and Karl Bolander of Sweden; his parents, Göte Lindfors and Anita Adolfsson; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends from around the world. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Fredrik Bolander, and father-in-law, Bill Wright.
A celebration of his life is being planned for later this spring.
