Peggy Chatterton Thomas passed away peacefully Sept. 3 at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was 97 years old.
She was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Preston, Idaho; was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah; and lived most of her life in Las Vegas and Sun Valley.
Peggy graduated from the University of Utah in 1947 and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She married Parry Thomas shortly after graduation and moved to Las Vegas in 1954 when Parry took control of the Bank of Las Vegas, which later became Valley Bank of Nevada and, finally, Bank of America Nevada.
While supporting her husband’s career, she raised five children: Peter Thomas (Wife Nancy Thomas), Roger Thomas (husband Arthur Libera), Steven Thomas (wife Karen Thomas), Tom Thomas (wife Leslie Thomas), and Jane Thomas Sturdivant (husband Peter Sturdivant).
She gave her children not only a warm and loving home and superior educations, but also the great gift of encouragement to do what they loved and to follow their passion and their dreams.
In addition to her five children, Peggy Thomas was always grateful for her 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Peggy Thomas was an avid outdoors woman, an accomplished skier and equestrian as well as a devoted hiker. She participated enthusiastically in all of her favorite sports well into her late 80s.
With her husband, she developed River Grove Farm in Hailey, home of Brentina, ridden by her trainer Debbie McDonald, who competed in two Olympics, bringing home the bronze medal in Greece for team dressage. The pair also brought home the first World Cup finals medal for the United States in dressage. The dressage horses from River Grove were consistently in the top levels of dressage in the U.S. and in international competitions.
Peggy Thomas was more comfortable in the natural beauty of wild woodlands than in the many glittering ballrooms and galas she attended in her life. She will be laid to rest in her beloved Sun Valley, surrounded by the wilderness she loved.
