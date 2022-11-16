Peggy Anne Simpson

Peggy was born in Spokane, Washington, June 17, 1947, raised in Southern California and moved to Ketchum in 1970.
Peggy was a bright light in the Wood River Valley for 50 years. Peggy lived a full life, loving her family and friends unconditionally and all that knew her adored her. She was a kind, generous, fun loving, creative, hard-working and thoughtful woman. Peg was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her positive attitude, boundless energy and radiant smile will be deeply missed.
Peggy’s battle with Alzheimer’s peacefully ended on Oct. 25, 2022. She leaves behind her children, Amber Morgan and Corey Simpson; her four grandchildren, Simon and Sawyer Morgan, Kekoa and June Simpson; and her four younger siblings.
A celebration for Peggy will be held July 2023. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at alz.org. under her name.
