This valley has lost another great man, Pedro Lira, my father.
He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and had 10 siblings. He was very charismatic, friendly and adored by many. My dad knew how to do so many things, it always felt like he knew everything. And, if he didn’t know how to do something, he would give it a try anyway. He always accomplished anything he set his mind to. From converting a garage into a beautiful apartment to being a wood finisher, my dad was truly a jack-of-all-trades. He was a great welder in his younger years. He created great iron fences and gates, iron window bars and emergency iron windows. As I said, welding wasn’t his only talent. If you needed help with electrical, he did it. If you needed help with concrete, he did it. If you needed a mechanic, he would help. He was the type of person you wanted as a friend.
He was a great father to my siblings and myself. We could not have asked for a better father, grandfather and best friend. He was a great husband to my mother for 42 years and her partner for 43 years. My parents had four daughters and one son, the baby. He taught his children, as well as his grandchildren, how to work hard for what we wanted and to never give up when something was hard. He was a great role model.
My father lived a hard life as a kid. His father was killed by a drunk driver in Mexico when my dad was only 15 years old. His father was dragged down the road as his two sons watched him die in front of their eyes. My dad’s oldest sister, who raised him like a mother, always watched over him and helped my dad come to the U.S. Thanks to her, a couple years later he met my beautiful mother, the love of his life. They got married a few months after and began a life together.
My dad was a very family-oriented man and enjoyed family outings. When we were younger, some of my best memories are how he would take us to Disneyland, the beach, the river, the zoo, you name it! He taught my older sister and me (his second daughter) how to swim against the river’s current and how to get out of the ocean’s waves. I enjoyed working with my dad. I remember doing the decorations for the window’s iron bars and the decorations for the iron fences, and going with him to install them. He was very passionate about his work. He was a great teacher!
My mother’s family became very close to him as well. My father taught my grandfather, my mother’s dad, how to weld, and they became close. Unfortunately, my grandfather passed away six years after my parents were married. He taught my brother and my two brothers-in-law how to do wood finishing too.
Our parents thought that they needed to give us a better life than what we had in California. So, my mother brought us to Hailey, Idaho, in 1994. My father stayed behind and took care of our things so he could meet up with us a month later. In 1995, my father decided we would open a mobile Mexican video rental out of our van so my mother could stay working and take care of my siblings and me. That only lasted a few months as my parents decided to rent a small store to expand and continue the video store. They opened the first Mexican video and music store in Hailey. Our parents kept that store up till 1998 when they moved to Richfield.
I helped them run the store, while my dad took on more work. He worked for Smania Furniture Finishes for a few years. After that, he worked for Archive for a little bit. Later on, he worked for Morgan’s Fine Finishes in Hailey. When he was working there, he was taken to Oregon for a few years to help them run the business they had opened. He had some rough times while in Oregon too. He was feeling a bit sick and was diagnosed with Grave’s disease. He went through treatment and was able to get stable again. That didn’t stop him, though.
In 2007, my baby brother was going through anxiety for living out in a big city, so my dad decided he needed to bring the family back together again and came back to Idaho. He went to work for Robert Smania once again. My dad worked for him till last year, 2020, when he fell ill with COVID pneumonia.
He enjoyed what he did. He was a color master. If there was a color you needed matched, he was the man for the job. He was a very smart man. My dad had many clients who were very nice with him and appreciated him, some of them were actors. But he said that he didn’t care what their title was, they were people like he was, and they were all important to him. He would always say, “Let’s treat each other the way we want to be treated.”
My father lost his older brother in December 2020 to a heart attack. He went to meet with his mother and siblings in Baja California to see what he could help with. The next day, my brother fell ill with COVID pneumonia and was at the hospital for a few hours. My parents found out, and decided to come back to Idaho to be with him. On Dec. 30, my father went to the hospital because he couldn’t breathe. He too had COVID pneumonia. He spent 20 days in the hospital before he passed. We were told he was slipping away on the 17th of January and were given the opportunity to say our goodbyes to our father. Early next morning, on Jan. 18, he passed away at St. Luke’s in Twin Falls.
My father did not have any underlying conditions and had so much to live for. He had so many plans in life with my mother, his son, his daughters, his grandkids, his great-grandkids, his two best friends. My dad was one of the half a million lost. It upsets me that people don’t take this pandemic seriously. Please, take care of yourselves and take care of your loved ones. You never know when we will go. He will be missed dearly.
I would like to give thanks on behalf of my mother, my siblings and myself to all the nurses and Dr. Parkinson, and a special thanks to Dr. Ball, the pulmonologist that took care of my father with so much dedication and compassion while he was at the hospital. You were all so kind and patient with our family as we called everyday asking about our dad and allowing my mother to be with him every day until the last minutes of my father’s life.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Lira of Richfield; four daughters, Nora (Sergio) Regalado of Shoshone, Yadira (Pascasio) Robles of Bellevue, Marisela (Fausto) Moreno of Hollister and Lizette (Victor) Olvira of Richfield; one son, Pedro “Peter” Lira Jr. of Richfield; ten grandchildren: Sergio Regalado Jr., Joel Lira, Gracie Robles, Damian Regalado, Allen Vega, Esperanza Olvira, Zuemy Vega, Ariana Olvira, Jahdai Olvira, and Sebastian Olvira; and two great-grandchildren, Amaya Regalado and Mila Lira.
Pedro was preceded in death by his father, Jose Lira, and his brother Angel Lira.
