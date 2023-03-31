Paul Sunich

Paul William Sunich of Bellevue, Washington, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, surrounded by family. He was 91 years of age.
Paul was born on Feb. 16, 1932, in Bremerton, Washington, son of George and Rose Sunich. He was raised in Bremerton, Washington, and graduated from Bremerton High School. Paul then served in the Korean War with the United States Army earning multiple citations, including the Silver Star. He graduated from Washington State College/University and then started in the building business with Bell and Valdez.
He built many well-known homes and apartments in the Bellevue, Washington, area and Wenatchee, Washington. Paul was a life member of Seattle Yacht Club where he was the Opening Day Admiral and volunteered on many committees. Paul had a passion for boating, fly fishing, golfing and skiing. Paul was co-founder of the Cougar Yacht Club.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy; son, Steven (Lori) of Issaquah, Washington; and daughter, Shelley Vanderheyden (Ted) of Washougal, Washington.
A gathering of friends and family, in memory of Paul, will be held at Seattle Yacht Club on April 14, 2023, at 3 p.m., 1807 East Hamlin St., Seattle.
