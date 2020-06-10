Paul Michael Downey, 60, formerly of Ketchum and Hailey, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2020, in Euless, Texas.
He was born in Culver City, Calif., on Jan. 3, 1960, to Edward and Carol (Bigalk) Downey. The Downey family moved from Manhattan Beach, Calif., to Acton, Mass., and later to Aiea, Hawaii, where Paul graduated from high school. Between his junior and senior years, Paul completed Marine Corps boot camp in San Diego, after which he served six years in the Marine Corps Reserves, attaining the rank of sergeant. He was most proud of earning his jump wings. After high school, Paul moved to Caldwell, Idaho, where he attended the College of Idaho.
After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree he went on to work as a glass artist (he would never let us call him a glass blower). He worked in several glass studios in Benicia, Calif., and Ketchum, Idaho, before opening his own studio in Hailey, Idaho. He soon learned the meaning of the phrase “starving artists” and eventually had to close his studio. Afterward, Paul moved to Boise and then to Texas to be near his sister, Susan.
Paul loved the rugged outdoors of Idaho where he enjoyed telemark skiing on Bald Mountain, fly fishing, golf and rugby. Paul was the captain and a founding member of the Ketchum Krud rugby club and often recalled with great fondness some of the team’s hard-fought victories.
Although Paul had been living in Texas these past 10 years, his heart remained in Idaho ever since attending college there. In view of the current pandemic, there were no local services in Texas. Following cremation there will be a small memorial service with interment of his ashes, and a celebration of his life, in Ketchum, Idaho, at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Paul was predeceased by his mother, Carol. He is survived by his father, Edward, and wife Jeanne of Bella Vista, Ark.; his sister Jane Hilson of Eleva, Wisc., and nephews Jeremy, Bill and Chris; his brother, Charles, and wife Marcia Downey of Worcester, Mass., and nieces Bethany and Colleen; and his sister Susan and husband David Dalebroux of Grapevine, Texas, and nieces Sophia and Alice.
