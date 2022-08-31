Paul Loran Hansen

Born: Feb. 23, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona.
Paul’s formative years were in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Chicago, Illinois. Paul graduated from Evanston High School in Evanston, Illinois, and Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After college graduation, Paul served in the United States Air Force as a lieutenant, married Harriet (Sis) Brooks. Paul fell in love with the Pacific Northwest, and moved his family to the Seattle, Washington, area. He eventually retired to Ketchum, Idaho, and Tucson, Arizona, with his wife, Jane Hansen.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mary Hansen, and sister, Sally Hansen Crawford. Paul is survived by his wife, Jane Hansen; son, Eric Hansen; daughter, Brooke Hansen Doyle (Jim); grandchildren, Michael Hansen, Jeremy Doyle, Christopher Hansen and Kody Hansen; and great-granddaughter, Reagan Hansen.
A ceremony will be held on Oct. 29, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, a donation to First Tee in Paul’s name is preferred.
