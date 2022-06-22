Longtime Ketchum resident Patsy Gilday passed away Nov. 15, 2021.
Raised in Oregon she traveled the world as a flight attendant before settling in Sun Valley in the early 1980s to raise her two kids. She was a colorful personality and loved to laugh. She is survived by her two children and three grandsons.
Her daughter Dawn will be in Sun Valley July 8-11 to spread her ashes and have a small private memorial. If you would like to pay your respects, please contact her at dkirkemo@gmail.com to meet up and share a memory of Patsy.
Commented