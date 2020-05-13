Our world was devastated on Thursday, May 7, by the loss of our son and brother, Patrick. Patrick was charming, fun loving, talented and ridiculously entertaining. He was passionate about the mountains and loved skiing bumps at Snowbird or in the bowls on Baldy. He played golf at Bigwood, fished on Silver Creek and rode the Greenhorn trails. If you asked, he would tell you Ketchum, Idaho, was his favorite place—his nirvana.
But Patrick’s love for music is how we will all always remember him. With guitar in hand, he was at his best. Patrick was in many bands, including Girth, but he was happiest playing locally with his friends James, Chris and Jonathan. When he wasn’t playing music, he was listening to music. Patrick could sing any song from any era. From Frank Zappa, Eric Clapton and The Rolling Stones to Etta James, Miles Davis and The Kingston Trio. He lived for live music and traveled near and far to see the Grateful Dead, Blues Traveler, Santana, Phish and Widespread Panic.
Patrick had so many friends and important relationships, and he was most content with a dog by his side. His last dog, Sophie, was his love, a giant, sweet, mixed breed of husky and Akita, who had white hair on her face in the shape of a heart.
Patrick was born in Fort Collins, Colo., on April 21, 1969. Being the son of an educator and college football coach, Patrick spent his early years on the campuses of Notre Dame, West Point and Coast Guard Academy. Upon graduation from Catholic High School in Troy, N.Y., he attended classes at Colorado Mountain College and University of Utah. Patrick moved to Ketchum, Idaho, in the early nineties. He worked in construction and as a painter. The last years of Patrick’s life were untethered and he struggled to find his place in our world. But he was determined to get back on track. He wrote letters to his family and he often called his mother, whom he loved deeply. We are grateful Patrick spent the last three months of his life caring for his parents in Boise. In one of his most recent letters home he writes, “I’m just a late bloomer who is trying hard to walk in the light.”
There is a hole in our hearts. Patrick will be missed by his mother and father, Barbara and William Hickey of Boise, and his sister, Brigid, and her husband, Bass Sears of Hailey. Patrick also leaves behind his aunt and uncle, Judy and Frank Taylor of Boise, and many cousins, including Jennifer of Boise and Matthew of Baltimore, Md.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Salvation Army. And please email us your stories and memories of Patrick at patrick@croyst.net. We will have a celebration of Patrick’s life as soon as we all can gather again. This celebration will be held in Ketchum, Idaho.
