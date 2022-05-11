Patricia A. Zarkos, 88, passed away on Friday, May 6, in Boise, Idaho. A memorial mass is Friday, May 13, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Sun Valley. The service may also be viewed via live stream at https://www.svcatholic.org/. Private interment will be at the Ketchum Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel.
