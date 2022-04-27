Patricia Marie Anderson passed away on April 22, 2022, with her family by her side after losing to her second battle with cancer.
Patty was born on May 19, 1960, in Masson, Illinois, to her parents Wilma Caroline Bushue and Arthur LeRoy Spirakes. Patty, her brother and two sisters moved around the country with the Navy until they eventually stationed in San Diego, where she spend most of her childhood. Her family grew to a mixed family when she was 16, adding four step-brothers and two step-sisters.
Patty found herself surfing at an early age and always held a love for sun, sand and water. In 1978, she moved to the Wood River Valley and traded in her surfboard and sand for a snowboard and powder. She loved the outdoors, wakeboarding, biking, rollerblading, gardening and camping. She loved to laugh, and her smile was contagious.
Patty worked for the Masons at the Ketchum Grill for 30-plus years. She met and inspired so many people over the years and patrons of the Ketchum Grill came back year after year to see her. She was known for her hard work, incredible taste in wine and her smile.
Patty's advice to all was to do everything you want to do, don't wait, and live life without regrets.
She is survived by her husband, David J. Anderson of Hailey; son, John D. Anderson of Hailey; daughter, Camey Yeager; and precious granddaughter, Adelaide Yeager of Coeur d'Alene.
Her family is planning a celebration of life in early summer in Ketchum. The date will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate in Patty's name to our wonderful Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley, which was by our side every step of the way: P.O. Box 4320 Ketchum, Idaho, 83340.
We invite family and friends to share a memory, condolence, or leave a message at woodriverchapel.com.
