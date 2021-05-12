Patricia is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Paul) Ramm, of Bellevue, Idaho; her son, Michael “Shannon” Barton, of Shoshone, Idaho; her granddaughter, Janell (Justin) Porter, of Carey, Idaho; her grandson, Justin Ramm, of Bellevue, Idaho; her great-granddaughter, Kirsten Porter; her great-grandson, Corey Porter; her sister Barbara “Boots” Kapustka, of Houston, Texas; and her brother James Yount, of Aurora, Neb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Barton; parents, Leonard and Marie Yount; sisters Alice and Anna Mae; and her brother George.
Patricia was born on April 23, 1929, in Grand Island, Neb., to parents Leonard and Marie Young. She graduated from St. Mary’s Cathedral High School in 1947. In 1952, she moved to Denver, Colo. On June 1, 1955, she married Roland James Barton in Ventura, Calif.
Throughout her life, Pat held positions including receptionist at an ENT clinic in Nebraska, a clerk for the sheriff of Hall County, Neb., a private secretary for an electric supply company in Colorado and an office manager for General Tire in California. Pat also received her teacher aid and teacher assistant certification through San Gabriel Adult School. In her later years, she dove into arts and crafts creating some beautiful paintings, porcelain dolls and other amazing artwork.
Patricia was a social, active person who was very supportive of her husband during his years with the Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations and Sierra Madre Search & Rescue Team, until his death in 1976. Unfortunately, a ruptured brain aneurysm in 1996 brought a lot of her activities to an abrupt halt. Fortunately, however, she pulled through. She was eventually able to enjoy spending time with her later-in-life partner, Lance Browder, in Apple Valley, Calif., until his death in 2019. Her family and friends will always remember her as a caring, loving, devoted person but with a definite mischievous streak.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 13, from 4-7 p.m., and Friday, May 14, from 8-9:30 a.m. at Wood River Chapel in Hailey, Idaho. A small celebration of life service will be held at The Life Church in Hailey, Idaho, on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patricia’s life. Pat will then be buried at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, Calif., next to the love of her life, Roland Barton.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Silvercreek Assisted Living; all the emergency workers on April 29, including Dr. Kathryn Woods, Dr. Amy Drumm and Dr. Leigh Morse, and all the staff who cared for Patricia at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center; and Mary McGonigal of Wood River Hospice. Also special thanks to the loving staff at Spirit River Cafe and DiNapolis Italian Restaurant in Apple Valley, Calif.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to one of the Wood River area fire departments (Carey QRU, Wood River, Bellevue or Hailey) or Wood River Hospice.
