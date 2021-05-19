Patricia Anne Weems received the answer to her prayers, passing peacefully in her sleep in her home after a full life of more than 94 years. Pat’s faith in Christ was at the center of her life and praying for others was what she described as her calling later in life.
Pat was born in Dayton, Ohio, where she grew up until a handsome young man in the Air Force during World War II swept her off her feet. Von and Pat were married and moved to Lancaster, Calif., where they ran an alfalfa ranch and raised their three boys, Garry, Don and Mike.
In addition to being an incredible mother and farm wife, Pat was a leader in the community, serving as PTA president with regional responsibilities in Los Angeles. She also loved to sing with her sweetheart Von, a professional guitarist.
Pat and Von’s love of the outdoors, including fishing and hunting, brought them to Gooding, Idaho, where they farmed until 1971 when they moved north to Hailey, where they each lived the rest of their lives.
Pat’s faith carried her through many challenges, overcoming polio, the tragic losses of Von and grandson Michael Aaron in 1997, colon cancer and the passing of her firstborn son, the Rev. Garry Weems, in 2016.
Pat is already missed by her children Don (Audrey) and Mike (Ruthie) and grandchildren Laura, Garry Allen (Aimee), John (Colleen), Mike (Rosie) and Jen McDonald (Kevin). She was also very proud to have 12 great-grandchildren.
Pat’s family gives thanks to the army of friends and neighbors who helped care for her, including the Blaine County Senior Center, Broadford Road Neighbors, Calvary Bible Church community, Esther Boyd, who Pat loved as a sister, and Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley.
Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to Calvary Bible Church in Hailey, Idaho.
