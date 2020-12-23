Patricia Ann (Reiswig) Morrow Moulton of Issaquah, Wash., passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2020.
Patti was born in Seattle, Wash., on Nov. 20, 1931, to Elmer and Ruth Reiswig (Bomar). She was raised in Seattle and graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1948. She went on to attend Mills College and graduated with a B.A. in home economics in 1952 from the University of Washington.
There are no words that adequately sum up the life she lived well. Mom truly was ahead of her time, always studying the details and finding her correct way to do things. Mom had passions for active sports and excelled at tennis, water and snow skiing, hiking and, late in life, Pickleball. She skied downhill into her early 80s and was a lifetime member of the Ancient Skier Club of Sun Valley. Mom was proud of her groups and felt some foundership of the Mercer Island ski busses, which she organized for over 20 years from Mercer Island. Mom loved to be in charge.
Mom was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Morrow (1987). They were married 33 years and enjoyed family trips and fierce tennis doubles matches. Their time together included their first house south of Seward Park, about five years in Vancouver, B.C., and three years in Spokane before a long stretch (20 years) on Mercer Island. Also preceding her was her second husband, Dick Moulton (2015), and her daughter, Linda Ann Harmon (2018). She is survived by her brother, Dick Reiswig and his wife, Barb, Lopez Island; her son, Mikel, and his wife, Heather Morrow, of Sammamish Wash.; her son-in-law, Grant Harmon, Menlo Park, Calif.; and stepchildren, Chris Landes (husband K.C.), Pete Moulton (Jeannie) and Jill Christen (Dennis). Most of all though, Mom loved her four grandchildren, Justin Harmon and Peter, Sara and Alex Morrow.
Mom was also part of that greatest generation, and with a mother that couldn’t see well, she learned to read and write by 5, prompting the school officials to skip her two grades in elementary school and leading to her graduating high school at 16 (’48) and college at 20 (’52).
She was set up with Jim Morrow at 22 by his brother Don and his wife, Gloria, which led to a whirlwind romance of adventures, tennis, bridge and other fun couples’ activities.
She loved her family, friends, sports and travel. Mom did it all, from teaching school, selling real estate, ski bus organizer, online (COVID) bridge player and stock trader. I never saw her fail, unless she was using that as a feint for leverage. She was a strong woman before that was cool. She was ahead of her time and took to technology well, often being the go-to tech person for her friends in life. Most of all though, Mom loved her family and adopted family of friends, and had a plan for everyone—sometimes they even appreciated it. She made the world a better place and gave hell to those who didn’t see things in her clear, pragmatic way. She was a force that won’t be soon seen again and will be long remembered and missed.
