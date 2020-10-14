Patricia Ann Maxey passed away Friday evening, September 25, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. She had a nice long life leaving us at the age of 95. Pat was preceded in death by her mother Catherine, her husband, Robert, her son, Jon, her granddaughter, Jessica, and her great-granddaughter, Noelle.
Pat loved her life in Hermosa Beach, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Johnny Depp, Dirty Dancing, all of her dogs over the years, Jeopardy, and vanilla milk shakes from McDonalds. She very much loved the Wood River Valley and her twenty-something years there. She was heartbroken when it came time to leave. She will return to the river in a small ceremony with family.
Pat leaves behind her son, Bob, two daughters, Janet and Wendy, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
“You don’t lose your Mom easily regardless of the circumstances.”
