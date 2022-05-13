A funeral mass for Patricia A. Zarkos is scheduled for Friday, May 13, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Ketchum. A reception will follow in the church’s parish hall. The service will be available to view via livestream at www.svcatholic.org/. Private interment will be at Ketchum Cemetery. Full obituary to follow in the May 18 edition of the Express.