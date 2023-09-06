Pamela Tucker

Pamela, born May 13, 1947, to Glen Orval and Patricia Lee (Kennedy) Thorne in Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away in Hailey on July 31, 2023. Pam graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1965 where she was the captain of the Debate Team her senior year and the mascot for the Pep Club. She attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, majoring in political science, from 1965-1967, where she met her first husband, Steve Smith.
After their marriage on Dec. 28, 1968, Pam continued her education and graduated from Boise State University in 1969 with a degree in English Literature and Education. She taught English literature at Twin Falls High School, where it is told that she got into trouble for teaching “The Catcher in the Rye.” Her younger brother, Richard, was teaching music at Twin Falls High School at the same time. After moving to Jerome, Pamela once again taught high school English literature and writing, and later became county commissioner for Jerome County.
In 1992, Pamela and Steve moved to Hailey where they joined Emmanuel Episcopal Church and became very involved in the Lord’s service. Pamela volunteered in various ministries, including Altar Guild, Vestry, Morning Prayer leadership, Emmanuel’s Thrift Shop, Bible Study and many leadership positions. She also worked as an administrative assistant, was an active member of PEO, and was a volunteer for Hospice and other nonprofit organizations in the community.
Steve died unexpectedly in 2002, and Pamela became a widow at the age of 54. She was blessed to find love again in the person of Richard (Dick) Tucker. Pamela married Dick at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Nov. 10, 2002, and they lovingly settled into their lives in Hailey. Pamela was a “prayer warrior,” firmly believing in the power of prayer, and she participated for many years in a weekly Bible Study group. Pamela loved the outdoors of Idaho and beyond, frequently hiking and camping in the summer, tending to her flowers and garden at their home, and taking daily long walks with Dick and their dogs. For many years, a favorite outing for Pamela and Dick was working together at the thrift store in Hailey. Pamela deeply loved her family and friends and either spoke to or e-mailed her brothers as often as possible, always telling them how much she loved them.
Pamela is preceded in death by her father, Glen in 1992; mother, Patrica in 2009; Steve Smith in 2001; and husband, Dick Tucker, on July 30, 2023. Pam is survived by three brothers, Richard (Janet) of Salmon Arm, BC, Jim (Joyce) of Nine Mile Falls, Washington, and Mike (Mary) of Federal Way, Washington. She is also survived by Paige (Tucker) Carey, David Tucker; and four grandchildren, Meagan Carey, Dylan (Lex) Carey, David Tucker, Jake and Kyle Tucker. Her presence will be forever missed.
