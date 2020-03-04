Pamela Ann Perryman passed away Dec. 16, 2019, at 57 years old.
Born March 23, 1962, in Nampa, Idaho, to Harold Wayne and Barbara Ann Maxwell, she grew up in a military family as her father served in the Air Force. During her childhood her family moved among Nampa, Mountain Home and her father’s home state of Oklahoma. Eventually, she settled in Hailey, Idaho, which she called home for the majority of her adult life. Here is where she was embraced by a network of love and support through family and work. Pamela built an unforgettable career through Pam’s Personal Touch Property Management, managing estates of regarded members of the community. This was a very big accomplishment that made her proud. Many people would recognize her as the friendly and reliable clerk at Texaco, Chevron and the Valley Car Wash for years. She met the love of her life, Pete, and they shared many years of adventure, romance and the great outdoors.
Following the death of her mother, she moved to Boise to help take care of her father. Eventually she found her way into the quiet mountain town of Elk City, Idaho. She fell in love with the mountain life and the peace it brought to her. There she made many meaningful friendships and was shown the most special kind of small-town stewardship by all the residents, for which she was eternally grateful.
Pamela made many friends throughout her life, most of which are lifelong and were always there to show her love. She had a unique sense of humor and a contagious nose-crinkling laugh, and she told some of the best jokes. She was a talented writer of poetry. Pamela wore her heart on her sleeve, when she had not much to give, she still somehow gave.
Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara A. Maxwell; daughter, Raquel Charlene Perryman (Carter Styles, Remi Raquel); and the love of her life, Edward “Pete” Thompson. She is survived by her father, Harold Wayne; three children, Randy Wayne (Shandi, Troyce, Tekoah, Teagan, Tavery), Erica Jane (Jason, Carson, Isabelle, Emeilia) and Joseph Alexander; and four siblings, Teresa (Kelly, K.J.); Jeff (Nita, Tonya, Jessica, Jeff Jr.); Rick (Rick Jr., David, Katey Ann) and Susan Kay (Mellisa).
She spent the last year of her life surrounded by family, living with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, creating memories that will always leave a special imprint.
A celebration of life will be held for Pamela near her birthday on Saturday, March 21, at noon at Bridge Event Center, 6200 Garrett St. in Boise. Here we will gather to laugh at our best memories, share our stories and say goodbye to one of the sweetest women to ever grace God’s Green Earth.
“Life is fragile, handle with prayer.”
Commented