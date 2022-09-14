Ora Lee Disbennett, age 90, passed away June 10, 2022. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 24, 2022, at the Bellevue Cemetery. We invite friends and family to share a memory or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
