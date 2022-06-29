Ora Lee Disbennett passed away Friday morning, June 10, 2022, in Boise Idaho. She was born July 11, 1931, in Jerome, Idaho, to Maude and W.J. "Bud" Myers. Ora Lee was raised on the old Myers Ranch 1/2 mile south of Bellevue. She was a self-proclaimed tomboy always at her dad's side helping with all the chores on a ranch.
She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart, Otis "Tinker" Disbennett, on Oct. 28, 1949. In 1952, Tinker joined the Army. Upon his return in 1954, they bought a parcel of land and built their home and lived a good 62 years there. In 1958, they bought Sims Chevron in Bellevue and renamed it "Tinkers." They ran Tinkers Service for 18 years. They then bought the old bank building and ran Tinkers Grocery until 1979. After selling the store, Ora Lee earned her CNA and spent 15 years working at Blaine Manor. After retiring, she kept busy volunteering for many things, among them the Blaine County Fair and Bellevue Historical Society.
She was a dedicated gardener. She had many beautiful flowers and vegetable gardens. She became an accomplished artist, taking oil painting classes with her sister, Joan Sluder, and won many ribbons for her cross stitch at the Blaine County Fair. In 2007, Ora Lee was nominated by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce to the Heritage Court.
Ora Lee is survived by son, Otis Mark Disbennett of Boise, Idaho; daughters, Carma Ellis of Idaho Falls and April Jacobs of Boise, Idaho; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Sluder, of Bellevue, Idaho. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
