Norm Daluiso died peacefully on June 17, 2023, at his home in Twin Falls. His wife, Judy, and son, David, were with him.
Norm was born on May 29, 1938, in San Bernadino, California. He attended college at Colorado College on a football scholarship. After college, he returned to Southern California where he taught high-school physical education and coached track and football. During his teaching days, he devoted his free time to teaching his two sons, Brian and David, to ski, hunt, fish, and to explore the backcounty, especially in the San Gorgonio Wilderness where he spent summers working as a ranger. In 1983, the family moved from Southern California to Ketchum, where Norm purchased the Color Haus paint store. For almost 20 years, if you needed paint in Blaine County, you knew Norm from the Color Haus—at least you knew the Sean Connery impersonator known as Norm from the Color Haus.
While living in Blaine County, Norm let his love for mountains run wild, devoting his free time to scouting and hunting elk and deer. Norm was the guy who would pass up a shot on a monster buck standing right in front of him on a backcountry road. Instead, he would rather climb a high ridge in the dark to meet the sun and get his deer where no human person would ever want to get one and have to drag it out. This required fitness, which need he satisfied through his enthusiasm for cross-country skiing and mountain biking.
In 1996, he married Judy Gallegos. The two married on a rainy day in a barn they had built on 7 acres in the mountains overlooking Ennis, Montana. Over many years Norm and Judy, with the help of family and friends, expanded beyond the barn to build their retirement home on the beautiful property. In Montana, Norm fulfilled a life-long dream of owning his own horses—he got to play cowboy, an interest he developed during his summers as a ranger packing trail crews and fire crews into the wilderness on horseback leading a mule train. Norm and Judy spent 15 years in Ennis enjoying the scenic beauty of the surroundings and playing lots of golf. They left Ennis in 2018 and moved to Twin Falls to be closer to family.
Norm is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, Brian Daluiso (Kate) of Los Angeles, David Daluiso (Tracey) of Filer, Derek Gallegos (Andrea), Danette Fisher, and Cynthia Flynn (Sean), all of Hailey. Norm also leaves behind 12 grandchildren. In keeping with his love of the wilderness and backcountry Norm wanted his ashes spread in the San Gorgonio Wilderness of Southern California, the area that sparked his love for the backcountry and where he often ignored his job to explore with his sons. Though born and raised in Southern California, he never felt quite at home there, with the exception of this little Wilderness sandwiched between Redlands and Palm Springs, where he had so many adventures with his sons and friends. And so, one last adventure is being planned for this wilderness man—to rest with bighorn sheep, mountain lions and bears. The Yukon Jack is already packed!
