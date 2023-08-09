Born on March 9, 1939, as Eleanora May Foley (Shaw) to Bernice (Eckrich) and James Foley in Jackson, Michigan Nonie’s life was destined to be full of color, adventure, grit, love and accomplishments. Nonie’s early years were sculpted by her family’s rich history and love with her siblings: Gretchen, Peggy, and her late brother Tim.
Growing up, Nonie had a tenacious spirit full of life and drive. At just 6 years old, Nonie was introduced to skiing, a passion that lit her soul with wonder that paved the path for a fulfilling career full of great nationally recognized accomplishments and successes.
Nonie was scouted competing in junior nationals in Whitefish, Montana, on her high school ski team by former Olympian Betty Bell. She was invited to Sun Valley to stay with Bell to further develop her racing skills. Noni’s skiing career took off faster than her downhill slalom times; representing the Sun Valley Ski Club, becoming a member of the 1958 U.S. (FIS) Ski Team, gracing the covers of the October 1957 and the January 1958 Ski Magazine.
Her successes also granted her the Andre Mead Lawrence Helms Foundation Award and the Junior Woman Skier of the year in 1957. Her most memorable moments in Alpine racing were winning the Roch Cup in Aspen, the Snow Cup in Alta, and the International Giant Slalom in Stowe.
Equally as admirable as the first half of her life was her retiring and becoming a mother to her daughter Tara. Nonie embarked on a journey full of learning, reflection and perseverance. She married Jim Shaw, and together they raised their beautiful daughter. She pursued a career as an electrical and lighting designer. As an active member of AA, she turned her lessons into a true inspiration. She nobly pursued her addiction counseling certification from the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, which brought her a sense of pride and allowed her to guide others with compassion and love.
After Jim passed, she reconnected with her love of skiing. Nonie met and partnered with Bill Fundy and continued to live a full and exciting retirement in Sun Valley, St. George and Brian Head, Utah. Both Bill and Nonie’s lives were filled with plentiful love, adventure, and lots of grandchildren and family who adored her loving presence. Their desire to live a full life even as they climbed later in years was admirable to everyone they touched along the way.
May we remember her in her truest form, for her resilient, compassionate, and one-of-a-kind heart. May we carry forward the color and passion that she left each and every one of us.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday Aug. 18, 4 p.m., at the Ketchum Forest Service Park.
In remembrance of Nonie’s life, please donate to the Sun Valley Ski Club, Sun Valley Sun Club and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley.
