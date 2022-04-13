Nora Ruggles

A memorial service for Nora Ruggles will be held at Wood River Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022. Graveside services will follow at the Bellevue Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on her birthday, at 1800 Lindale Lane, King Hill, Idaho, 83633, on Sunday, April 17, 2022. This is an all day event with an Easter egg hunt for kids. Lunch will be served at 2:30 p.m.