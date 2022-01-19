On the night of Dec. 5, 2021, Nora Jean Ruggles passed away peacefully in her home in Bellevue, Idaho, with her beloved husband, Chris Ruggles, and family by her side.
Nora was born April 17, 1952, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nora was the fourth child of Earl Leroy Wall and Alta Ruth Wall. In 1958, Nora and her family moved to the Wood River Valley where she spent the rest of her life alongside many loving family members and friends.
Nora had an affection for so many things. Before becoming ill, she always found something to keep her busy. She loved horses and enjoyed making her own tack gear. She would braid her own reins and masterfully fashion belts, bags, and many other items from leather. Nora loved being creative and made clothing for her family, including clothing for her daughter Diane's Barbie dolls. She had an affection for gems and had begun collecting them and, in her spare time, would turn small stones into beautiful jewelry. Nora loved being outdoors; she loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, horseback riding, and camping. It was not uncommon for her to jump in the truck or the side-by-side and go for a ride in the backcountry with her husband, Chris, with a big smile on her bright and full-of-life face. However, Nora would seldom be without her little Yorkies—Rocky, Olivia and Brutus—that she adored for many years and brought her much joy. They were always in the spotlight, no matter what task was on her schedule for the day.
Nora is survived by her beloved husband, Chris Ruggles; her siblings, Ruth Ann Dye, Terry and Pete Lauher, Nancy and Jim Mayne, Buddy and Gaylene Dawson, Sharon Hafterson, and Kevin and Beverly Wall; her children, Diane and Colby Smith, Justin and Melissa McKenzie, and Bryce and Evelyn McKenzie; and her grandchildren, Evan Dahms, Carter Smith, McKenzie Smith, Dean McKenzie, and Charlotte McKenzie.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alta Ruth Wall and father, Earl Leroy Wall, as well as her in-laws, Arnold and Joyce Ruggles.
