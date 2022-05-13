Noel P. Sitton

Noel Patrice Sitton passed away on Dec. 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center with her two sons, Hans and Nic Howard by her side. Noel was an amazing mother and caring friend. Her adventurous spirit and contagious laugh are going to be greatly missed by all.
Noel was born in Safford, Arizona, on Oct. 25, 1958, to Robert and Betty Sitton. She was the youngest of four and will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Regan Sitton, and her sisters, Susan Black and Sonja King Christ.
Growing up in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her family, Noel developed a strong love for the desert and the outdoors. She was an athlete and great student. She pursued a degree in photojournalism at Northern Arizona University and soon after graduating took an opportunity to work at St. Mary’s Lodge in Glacier National Park. After several seasons at Glacier, Noel spent most of the next four decades in Idaho, namely Stanley, where she started a successful real estate career and helped many people find their dream homes.
Among her many passions, hiking, cross-country skiing, fly fishing and spending time on her boat at Redfish Lake were at the top of the list. She was a talented cook and took great pleasure in entertaining. She enjoyed traveling and was lucky enough to see many beautiful places around the world. After her sons had flown the coop, she cherished getting to go back to her desert roots in Arizona and Utah for the winters. She had a soft spot for animals and had some amazing canine companions over the years. She found great pleasure volunteering at a horse sanctuary while living in Cave Creek, Arizona and an animal shelter while living in Moab, Utah.
Noel was described by many as one of a kind and her laugh lit up the room. She had a carefree spirit and a generous heart. Her spontaneity and willingness to try new things were a reminder to always be open-minded and live to the fullest. She will be forever missed.
Noel’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at St. Luke’s in Meridian, Idaho for the compassion and care she received. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your local animal rescue facility or the American Red Cross.
A celebration of life will be held at the Stanley Community Building at 11 a.m. on June 11th. All family and friends of Noel are welcome.
Commented