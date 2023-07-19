Nicolas Eric Silva Jones, June 29, 1951-June 22, 2023, passed away a week before his 72nd birthday. Nick was born in the Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington. He was the son of the late Wing Commander Royal Airforce (RAF) Eric Joseph Silva Jones of London, England, and Charmian Gay Williamson Silva Jones of Monkseaton, England.
Nick had a massive stroke, in the early morning, on Thursday. He was transported by ambulance from the Rudd farm where he was employed in Homedale, Idaho, to West Valley MedicaI Center Hospital in Caldwell, Idaho. He was unconscious upon arrival. His sister, Juli Davina (Silva Jones) Webb, and Kelly and Jodi Rudd were with him, at his side.
Nick grew up in Seattle, Washington. He went to Laurelhurst Grade School, Eckstein Jr. High School, and Roosevelt High School. He was on the RHS Ski Team, and he won the 4 Way Combined in 1968. He graduated in December 1969. On Sept. 15, 1967, he received his Aviator Diploma at the Galvin Flight School at Boeing Field Seattle, Washington. He was on the Sun Valley Ski Patrol in 1973 and 1974.
Nick was employed for over 36 years on the Waters of the World (Coastal Steam or Motor Vessels of not more than 1,600 gross tons), including having been a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer.
Nick's maritime history of Water Ways and Vessels employment and service includes:
1973 - 1992 Wester Pioneer Master of Towing Seattle Alaska Cargo
1992 - 1994 Coastal Trans Captain Seattle Alaska Cargo
1993 - 1998 Sea Coast Towing - Mate Captain, West Coast Alaska Fuel - Petrol
1997 - 2006 Salmon Bay Barge Relief Mate/ Captain, General West Coast, Rivers
2008 - 2009 East Coast Tug "Sarah Rose" Deck Barge Captain·, Weeks Towing New York Harbor- Long Island, Houston Ship Canal, OPS Panama Trip# 6 - Captain
2006 - 2009 Northland Services, Captain Seattle/ Artie Waters
Nick had been a resident, since 1971, of Hailey. He was active with his family and the Seattle Mountaineers in the 1950s and with the Ancient Skiers of Seattle, and YMCA Seattle.
Survivors include siblings, Juli Davina (Silva Jones) Webb, Doug Webb, Ketchum; Nigel A. Silva Jones, Teresa (O'Toole) Jones Seattle, Washington; Fay V.C. (Silva Jones) Ferraro, Ralph Ferraro. Bozeman, Montana; nieces and nephews, Davina C. (Webb) Walker, Matt Walker, Holly V. (Webb) Kernkamp, Joe Kernkamp, Tiffani E. Jones, Duncan W.O .Jones and Candice (Oftebro) Jones, Garrett Albert Silva Jones and Megan E (Kearns) Jones, Angela L. (Ferraro) Frye, Lisa M. (Ferraro) Miller, William Miller; plus seven great-nieces and nephews.
Nick was a free-spirited soul, who created his own joy. He was a natural athlete who loved mountain climbing, skiing, boating, family and animals. Nick's celebration of life will be a private family service. Thank you to" All Valley Cremation" Nampa, The Rudd Family, and Caldwell Hospital & Hospice.
Commented