Nick Thompson passed away March 11, 2020, at the young age of 34. Nick was a “one of a kind” character. He could light up a room with his presence; he was quite entertaining. He was always ready for an adventure and fun.
Born April 14, 1985, in Sun Valley, Idaho, at Moritz Hospital, he was very proud of his Idaho roots, and his favorite places to be were all within the state. He established friendships in preschool that continued into his adult years. He graduated from Wood River High School and then attended Boise State University and the College of Southern Idaho. Growing up here, he was, of course, an accomplished skateboarder and snowboarder. He was very proud of his time on the Rotarun Ski Area board of directors.
He had a talent for art, and his gifts of his art were always treasured by those who received them. He loved to watch movies and could quote you lines from almost every movie ever made. It was impressive.
As a career, he enjoyed sales because he loved to talk with people. He worked for Sun Valley Online, the Boise Weekly, radio stations KECH and KSKI and the Idaho Mountain Express newspaper. It was at the newspaper that Nick found his niche. He loved the pace, the deadlines and his fellow workers. As his illness progressed and he was no longer able to work, it was his desire to return to work that made him fight his illness as hard and as long as he could.
Nick is survived by his partner, Echo Christensen; his parents, Mike and Sydney; his brothers, Ben and Grayson (Courtney); his niece, Evelyn; and very special friends Tiona, Charlotte and Pat. And, of course, his dogs Bubba and Fritz.
Thank you to all of Nick’s friends who visited and kept in touch during his illness and hospitalizations.
A celebration of Nick’s life will be scheduled for a date this summer.
