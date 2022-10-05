Nevin Scheu

Nevin Lee Scheu was born to Leland and Julie Scheu on Jan. 8, 1959, in Upland, California. She grew up riding horses through the citrus groves and foothills of Upland. She spent summer vacations with her family in Newport Beach and Sun Valley. In high school she attended Orme Boarding School in Arizona for three years before returning to Upland High, where she graduated in 1976.
As an adult, Nevin lived in San Diego, Upland and Sun Valley. While living full time in Sun Valley in the 1990s and early 2000s, she spent her time horseback riding, hiking, fishing and enjoying the beautiful great outdoors. What she loved most about Sun Valley and Ketchum was the ease with which one could make a friend. And she made many, whether in the aisles of Atkinsons', at the bar in the Casino, working at Sports Connection, or simply taking a hike up Trail Creek.
Nevin returned to Upland in 2005 to care for her elderly parents and assist with the family real estate business. Sun Valley always had her heart, and she would return for visits whenever possible.
Nevin had many passions in her life, including researching family genealogy, watching tennis (she never missed a match with Rafael Nadal) and traveling the world. Her travels included deep sea fishing in Washington and Alaska, exploring the Amazon, trips to Iceland, Thailand, Turkey and Morocco. Her adventurous spirit was infectious and boundless.
Nevin will be missed by all for her warmth, quick wit, sense of adventure and genuine love of people. She always paid attention to personal details that created a special bond with everyone she came in contact with.
Nevin is survived by her devoted younger sister, Allyson Scheu McQuade; brother-in-law, Tom McQuade; niece, Julia McQuade; nephew, Logan McQuade; aunt Rosie Downey, uncle Allyn Scheu and many loving cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Julie Scheu, and her adored cats, Answer and Already.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, California. At Nevin's request, her ashes will be spread privately in a meadow at the end of Trail Creek Road.
