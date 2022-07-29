Nancy Williams

Nancy Gibson Williams died peacefully at her home from complications following a stroke. She was 79 years old.
Nancy was born in San Diego, California and grew up among Escondido’s orange and lemon groves. Working on her high school newspaper and yearbook, she discovered her love of writing and earned the nickname Nags, which evolved into the name her grandchildren called her, Naggies.
Nancy attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, majoring in English literature. At Oxy, she met the love of her life, Gilbert Lee Williams, an aspiring pilot from New York City. They married on July 18, 1964, and Gil joined the Air Force, a career that took his family to Texas, New Mexico, California, Idaho, Florida and England. In addition to raising their two children, Nancy joined the women’s organization, PEO, which brought instant friendships wherever she lived. Nancy was particularly devoted to the organization’s work to help women attain their educational goals, and she sponsored scores of women for PEO scholarships and grants.
Nancy and Gil survived two major auto accidents in 1979 and 1985, and in 1990, Nancy overcame multiple surgeries and a lengthy hospital stay due to perforated diverticulitis. Her near-death experience prompted them to return to Idaho from Florida in 1993. From their home in Hailey, they hiked all the trails they could find, and some they forged themselves, in the Sawtooths, Boulders, White Clouds and Pioneers, until Gil’s death in 2011.
Nancy moved to Boise in 2015, maintaining her membership in PEO Chapter AM in Ketchum and participating in both in-person and virtual meetings and annual international conventions. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her two children, Deborah Ausman of Boise and Ken (Tarri) Williams of Seattle; and four grandchildren, Devon and Nyx Ausman and Mikal and Fiona Williams.
The family is planning a memorial service in California. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the PEO Foundation, Program for Continuing Education, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, 50312.
