Nancy Sumell Cooley died May 5, at the St. Luke's Wood River Hospital from complications of cancer.
Nancy Ruth Sumell was raised in Saratoga County, New York, and attended Oneonta University. In 1981, she and her dear friend Rita Smolanoff (Gustafson) headed west with plans to move to Colorado. The girls were convinced instead to visit Hailey by another close college friend, Carole Cocciolone (Freund). Like many of us, Nancy never left.
Nancy worked various jobs in the valley until joining the Blaine County Land Use office in March 2003. She retired from Blaine County in March 2023.
In 1987, Nancy met Pat Cooley, and they were married in the fall of 1990 in Stanley, Idaho, and remained married for over 32 years.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Pat, and their two children, Sara Cooley of Provo Utah, and Kevin Cooley of Hailey; her brothers, Steve Sumell of Fortworth, Texas, and Eric Sumell of Hailey.
Nancy enjoyed several memorable trips down the Middle Fork of the Salmon, as well as other rivers in Idaho. Camping, fishing and making beaded jewelry were some of the things that she enjoyed very much. We will miss her dry wit, her laugh and her compassion.
A celebration of life for friends and family will be held later this summer.
Bless your heart Nanner. You will be missed greatly.
