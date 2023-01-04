Nancy Pearman Bates

Our beloved Nancy passed away on Christmas Eve, surrounded by her immediate family. As those that knew her well understood, she suffered from multiple health issues for many years, yet, she faced life courageously and was determined to be the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend imaginable. She succeeded in full measure.
Born in Atlanta, Nancy spent her early years in Elkhart, Indiana, with her parents, Charles and Margo Pearman; her older sister, Marcie, who predeceased her; her younger sister, Jenny Cunningham; and her many friends. She was an accomplished athlete, with early enjoyment of water skiing on the St. Joe River.
Nancy graduated from the University of Denver in 1973 and began her career in financial services, ultimately completing it as Vice President of Colorado National Bank in 1987. She enjoyed her service to the Junior League and several other philanthropic organizations, serving on several boards.
For Nancy, her greatest achievement was as mother to Elizabeth, who survives her, along with Elizabeth’s husband, Scott Alexander, and their sons, Coltin and Caleb. She is also survived by her husband of almost 42 years, Jeff Bates.
Together, Nancy and Jeff spent many years in Denver, Colorado; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Ketchum, Idaho. Prior to her health challenges, Nancy loved to downhill ski in each of those places with her family. She was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church in each of those locations and was a graduate seminarian at Sewanee (University of the South).
One of Nancy’s greatest joys in life was raising Newfoundlands. Her most recent of six, Gus was her constant companion during her most difficult final years. At almost 10 years old, he perished from lymphoma only hours before Nancy. Our family does not believe in coincidences.
Nancy will be interred with family at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church; services will be private.
Although Nancy will not have an epitaph, the family agrees that it might have been “Nevertheless, she persisted.”
