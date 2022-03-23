Nancy Lynn Kerzan born on March 11, 1949, in Uniontown Pennsylvania, died on March 13, 2022. A long time resident, Nancy passed away at home on Scatchet Head, Whidbey Island.
Married in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 1, 1973. Gave birth to her son on July 14, 1977.
Nancy enjoyed her time working at Pete Lane's in the Sun Valley Mall and later as an operating room scheduler at Moritz Community Hospital. She also loved working at the Ketchum Library as she was an avid reader. After 20 years in the Wood River Valley she relocated to Whidbey Island. She loved her dogs and cats.
Nancy was a cancer survivor since 1992.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Rudy Kerzan; son, Radha Kerzan; sister, Mary Dickenson; brothers, Tim Klein and Will Klein.
