The family of Nancy Cooley would like our friends to join us on Friday, Aug. 18, from 5-8 p.m., at Hop Porter Park in Hailey. We are looking forward to celebrating Nancy's life. We will be under the pavilion to enjoy some food, some drinks, and lots of memories.
