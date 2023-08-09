The family of Nancy Cooley would like our friends to join us on Friday, Aug. 18, from 5-8 p.m., at Hop Porter Park in Hailey. We are looking forward to celebrating Nancy's life. We will be under the pavilion to enjoy some food, some drinks, and lots of memories.
