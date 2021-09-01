“Mick” John Martin Mickelson was born on Aug. 26, 1949. He died on Aug. 15, 2021.
Mick was a free spirit and a wonderful gentleman who died of a complication of Alzheimer’s. He spent his life on the slopes of Bald Mountain and on the trails of the Big Wood River Valley. He was devoted to the care of his mother, Jean Mickelson of Hulen Meadows and his companion dogs, Rosie and Sadie.
Remembrances could be directed to Senior Connections, Hailey, Idaho, at seniorconnectionsidaho.org for their dedicated work. We invite family and friends to share a condolence, memory or a photo at woodriverchapel.com.
Commented