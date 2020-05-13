Michelle Futral died at home in Atlanta on March 16, 2020, at the age of 54.
Although her parents are Dutch, she was raised in Germany, Turkey and Virginia. She earned her B.A. from Duke University and her M.D. from the University of Virginia and completed residency training in dermatology at the Emory University School of Medicine.
In 2007 Michelle began her long fight with breast cancer, but she chose to look beyond her diagnosis. She discovered the Idaho mountains and then spent the next decade gaining sustenance from their majesty, climbing 10,000-foot peaks in both summer and winter and learning to cross-country and backcountry ski. She and her family became frequent and well-loved visitors to the Wood River Valley. Her son, Cameron, worked as a river guide for Mackey Wilderness River Trips, and her daughter, Grace, was a popular employee at Java.
We remember Michelle for her grit and determination as well as her kindness and sensitivity. We remember her absolute joy when she pushed past her illness to adventure in the outdoors. She was a physician, a wife, a mother, a sister and an unabashed Duke basketball fan. But even more, she was a loyal friend who blessed the many lives she touched. We carry her love with us as we grieve the loss of her luminous presence.
Surviving Michelle are Cameron and Grace; her husband, Allen; parents, John Frederik and Walda Bayens; sister, Simone Klooster; and brother, Brian Bayens.
Donations in honor of Michelle may be made to beats-inc.org.
Commented