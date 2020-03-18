Michael T. “Mic” Terra, 62, died suddenly of natural causes on Feb. 7/8, 2020.
He was a lifelong resident of the Wood River valley. Born on April 12, 1957, in the Sun Valley hospital, he was one of the “Lodge babies,” so-called because at that time the hospital was located on the third floor of the Sun Valley Lodge.
Mic attended school in Ketchum and Hailey and he grew up hiking, skiing, camping and exploring Idaho’s beautiful mountains and wild country. He was a talented musician who received his first guitar lessons when he was about 12 years old from the late, great Johnny Martizia.
Mic was a dedicated outdoors person and a successful grower of flowers, vegetables and edible herbs. He was also a knowledgeable student of history and loved to read.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Terra; his sister Mary Terra Berns (Tony) of Coeur d’Alene; his beloved nephews, Patrick and Christopher Terra of Boise; his special cousin, Cathy Geiger, of Portland; and his half-siblings, Lynda, Nicole, Jennifer, Jimmy and Joey. He was predeceased by his sister Colleen; his brother, Richard; his father, James Terra; as well as his longtime musician friend and colleague, David “Woody” Graham.
Mic is mourned by his dear extended family, Christine, Rich, Alexis and Tanya; his many cousins; special friends Barb and Eric; and good friend Ronda.
He will be greatly missed by all his many musician friends and colleagues throughout Idaho and other places near and far. He was known as well from the bands Triple Crown, 812 Bank and Hat Trick.
There is to be a celebration of life for Mic and Woody at 8 p.m. on April 24 in Hailey at The Mint bar and restaurant. Donations will be accepted at the door to help Mic’s mother with expenses incurred.
