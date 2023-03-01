Michael Barratt, 69, of Oakridge, Oregon, was born July 7, 1953, in Hailey, Idaho. He passed on Feb. 4, 2023, due to complications of long-haul COVID.
Michael was raised and lived in the Wood River Valley most of his life, and loved traveling extensively in his later years. He found his piece of paradise with his wife, Iris, in Oakridge, Oregon, where they settled to finish out their lives.
Join us for a celebration of his life on March 18, 2023, from noon-2 p.m. ,at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey, Idaho, in the Queen of the Hills Room. All are welcome. Thank you to all for your caring love and support during this difficult time.
