The family of Michael A. Hanley announces his passing on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 67.
Mike was born in Inglewood, Calif., on March 24, 1953. He moved to the Wood River Valley in 1972 at the age of 19. He recently retired after working as a contractor for the past 48 years.
Mike was larger than life with a strong personality and an infectious smile. He pushed himself, his family, friends and all around him to excel and be better in every facet of life. He was an amazing father, brother, partner and contractor.
An avid athlete and outdoorsman, Mike passionately enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, surfing, motocross, golf, hunting and fly fishing. In 2019, he set a Western Regional tournament record in slalom waterskiing for the men’s 7 Division.
Mike will be remembered by his two sons, Tug and Cooper Hanley; his brother, Joe Hanley; his life partner, Donna Pritchard; and all those who knew him. While he left us too soon, Mike went out on top, living life to its fullest.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m. at the MGM water ski lake (4 E. Glendale Road, Bellevue, Idaho). For additional information please visit hanleyconstruction.com.
Commented