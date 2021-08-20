Merle Audre Phipps, 93, “Gram” to her family, passed away in Modesto, California, on Aug. 15, 2021. She was born in Vermillion, South Dakota, lived for many years and raised her family in St. Louis, Missouri, and lived in Hailey from 1989-2017, where she taught school and was involved in theater, prior to moving to Modesto. She was preceded in death by father and mother Francis Marion and Roselee Hill, and husband Oval Phipps. She is survived by, and will be missed by, sister Jeannie Roberts of Klamath Falls, Oregon; daughters Nelcy Phipps-Miles of Hailey; and Nancy Phipps of Madison, Wisconsin; sons David Phipps of Rancho Cucamonga, California; Aral Phipps of Modesto, California; Marion Phipps of Mohave Valley, California; Paul Phipps of Atlanta, Georgia; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
