On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Melissa Robin Roemer, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 51.
Melissa was born in Los Angeles, May 21, 1969, and moved to Hailey to raise her family. She created her business, Freedom Bail Bonds, in Hailey, Idaho, in a career where few women succeeded as she did. She loved her children, animals and helping people.
Melissa was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Crotty. She is survived by her father, Lee Gabler; sisters, Jenny and Annalise Gabler; and her three children, Ryan, Nikki and Sophie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Flowers can be sent to 422 W. Winterberry Loop, Hailey, ID 83333.
