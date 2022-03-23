Maurice Andre Cherian passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 3, 2022, at the age of 53.
He was born in Kendall Park, New Jersey, Jan. 10, 1969, to Gabe and Helma Cherian. He is survived by his father, Gabe; brothers, Alex of Ketchum, Idaho, and Tom of Golden, Colorado; his uncle, Jack; cousins, Lisa and Vivian of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Maurice was a graduate of Mission High School in Fremont, California, where he played football, wrestled and learned guitar. He was also a graduate of San Diego State University with a B.S. in electrical engineering. He was an application engineer, technical support engineer and software trainer for various engineering/CAD firms and also the Navy.
More than anything he loved spending time with friends and family as well as helping and teaching others. It didn't matter the subject, as long as he thought he could help out. He loved concerts, BBQing, IPA beers, snowboarding, golfing, casino gambling and, of course, doing it all with his friends and family.
Maurice was loved and will be missed by many. Rest well and say hello to Mom.
Love ya, Putsy!
A service will be held at Wood River Chapel, 403 N. Main St., Hailey, Idaho, at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, followed by a burial at the Ketchum Cemetery, next to his beloved mother Helma.
All are welcome.
Commented