Mathew Tim Wheeler grew up in Hailey, Idaho, and passed away on Sept. 19, 2021, at the age of 41.
Mathew Tim Wheeler was born on April 10, 1980, in Pocatello to Tim and Judy Wheeler (Thompson). In 1986, Matt moved with his mom and sister to Hailey, where he graduated from Wood River High School.
Matt is survived by his beautiful daughters, Lexi Nachtman and Makayla Wheeler of Hailey; mom and dad, Judy and Bart Thompson of Hailey; sister, Melissa Mendez of Boise; brother, Tommy Thompson (Kass) of Hailey; sister, Jesse Wheeler of Pocatello; nieces, Peyton and Taylor Mendez of Boise; and Brileigh and Letti Thompson of Hailey; several aunts, uncles and friends
Matt is preceded in death by a brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends.
To honor Matt’s memory, the family is holding a private celebration of life in September in Hailey.
Commented