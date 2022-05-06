A celebration of life for longtime Hailey resident and Wood River High School secretary, Maryana Jones, who passed away May 30, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Kristin Armstrong Memorial Park, 500 S. Walnut Street in Boise. We hope friends and former students will come to help us celebrate and remember.
