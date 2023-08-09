Mary Mushin Cook passed away peacefully in her sleep in Malibu, California, on July 9, 2023, following a brief illness. She was 98 years old.
Mary was born on April 22, 1925. Her parents were Croatian immigrants from the island of Korcula, a heritage of which Mary was extremely proud throughout her life. She was brought up in Los Angeles, California, and had six brothers. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School where she was a bright student. In her yearbook, she aspired to be a surgical nurse and stated that she loved horses. Mary later entered the medical field where she worked as a radiology technician for the same medical group for 21 years.
In the late 1960s, while on a skiing trip to Mammoth, California, Mary met her future husband, Sydney Cook. That meeting began a whirlwind relationship of love, travel, skiing, hiking, horses, entertaining, et al. Mary and Syd had homes in Sun Valley and Malibu, California, where they had lasting relationships with relatives, neighbors and friends.
Mary was an extraordinary woman who had a great zest for life. She rode show horses late into her life, bicycled across Europe, hiked the major mountains throughout the world, including Machu Picchu and the Dolomites, and regularly and successfully skied both here and abroad. There was hardly an adventure that she would not attempt.
Mary was also a special and kind stepmother to Sydney’s children and grandchildren with whom she carried on loving relationships throughout her life. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Nona Weatherbee; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a niece and a nephew.
Mary was laid to rest on Aug. 7, 2023, at the Ketchum Cemetery next to her husband, Sydney Cook. May she rest in peace.
