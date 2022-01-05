Mary Muriel Berrisford McDonald was born in Stretford, England, on Feb. 19, 1926.
Muriel served in the British Army During WWII, where she met her husband, Robert, who served with the Canadian Army. They married in England on Jan. 7, 1946. Muriel went to Canada on the Queen Mary as a war bride after the war. Robert and Muriel, who shared the same birthday, were married almost 70 years. They had four children: Robert, Colin, Catherine and Cameron in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. They later moved to the United States, moving to Idaho for the duration of their lives. Muriel is survived by three of her four children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Muriel and Robert were the best parents, grandparents and great grandparents. They will be forever in our hearts!
