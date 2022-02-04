Mary Lee, Mimi to many, was the light in your life if you were lucky enough to be in her orbit for a minute, or forever. Once she smiled at you and asked about you, and your life and your family, she would never leave your heart.
Born in Springfield, Ohio, she earned her master’s degree in foreign languages at Indiana University graduating Magna Cum Laude—clearly no lightweight. She studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, at the University of Mexico City, and in her early 40s earned her law degree at Western State University in California while continuing to teach high school Spanish and French.
She made it her goal to move from the Midwest to Southern California and considered this her home. She frequented Sun Valley, Idaho, to join her family for holidays.
Her career as a high school teacher was eclipsed by her career in the legal arena. In her sixth decade, she joined Anne Nicolas in 1992, to launch a legal recruiting practice that would thrive for 25 years.
A voracious traveler, she was passionate about people and her family. She sought to understand through experiences. She had a special affinity for Mexico and much of her time in the later decades of her life was spent in Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she and her beloved Craig would fish, socialize, explore and appreciate the beauty of the Sea of Cortez.
She loved a good party and music, particularly if it had a Latin beat. You could often observe her bobbing her head, singing along and radiating joy. At one point, she had aspired to be an opera singer, but instead became an avid opera fan.
She was an amazing mom and an extraordinary grandmother. She was there for every significant moment in her grandchildren’s lives, never expecting anything in return, just offering and surrounding them with pure love and happiness. Each of them has so many memories of everyday life with her laughs, learnings and love.
Her devotion to her niece and nephew, Diana and David, and their families was evident. Mary Lee stepped in as their guiding light and support after their own mother’s untimely passing.
Mary Lee (Mimi) passed in Southern California amidst an outpouring of love and support. She is survived by her life partner of 33 years—the love of her life—Craig Zake and his family; her daughter, Pam Fleischer; her son, David Fleischer, and his wife, Mia Fleischer; her grandson, Brendan Nelson and granddaughter-in-law, Samantha Nelson; her great-granddaughter, Olivia; her granddaughter, Kerry Lee Nelson, and her fiancée, Casey Barr; her granddaughter, Madeline Nelson, and her significant other, Cole Horton; her niece and nephew-in-law, Diana and Paul Oberhaus and family; and her nephew and niece-in-law, David and Kathy Adamson and family. And, of course, by countless friends and acquaintances she met along the way that she would consider her family.
A celebration of her life will take place on March 19, 2022, please contact: pamfleischer1@gmail.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimers Greater Los Angeles in her honor.
May you be safe
May you be healthy
May you be happy and at peace
May you live with ease
May you be free from suffering
