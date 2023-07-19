Mary Jane Griffith Conger, 97, passed peacefully on July 9. She had been a resident of the Terraces Retirement Community in Boise for the past five years. Her home, however, was in Ketchum where she spent her childhood, early education and the majority of her life.
Mary Jane was a Ketchum original with her lineage going back to the first settlers of the small mining town. She could not have been raised in a more perfect environment. Her love of the outdoors and her exceptional athleticism merged, and she became a notable skier, an ice skater and an avid hiker. Mary Jane was active well into her late 80s and 90s cross-country skiing and hiking with members of a small group.
Before Ketchum evolved into the first ski destination resort in the United States, Mary Jane received ski instruction from accomplished Austrian skiers. She was a strong enough skier at age 15 to compete against Olympic skiers in the women's slalom and downhill events. Ice skating was also a passion. She excelled in technical skills and participated in exhibitions at the Sun Valley Ice Rink. (Her passion for skating led to serving 30 years as a U.S. Figure Skating judge). In addition to winter sports, she loved horseback riding and taking advantage of all the natural amenities in Ketchum and Wood River Valley. She spent many idyllic childhood hours riding her horse “Snippie” along the Big Wood River, on Baldy, and over the hills to what is now Elkhorn.
Mary Jane's parents wanted her to get an education before getting more involved with skiing internationally. She skied competitively while in Boulder and graduated from the University of Colorado after which she went on to earn her master's in Special Education and Gifted Learning. During her time in Colorado, she met and eventually married David Marin. They moved to California where the Marins had five children. Mary Jane became a full-time mother. When Mary Jane’s husband was going to take a sabbatical leave to Europe, Mary Jane saw opportunity. The two shared the love of foreign languages, and she, too, wanted to live abroad so with the children in elementary school, they decided to experience a year overseas. They drove to New York, put their VW bus on a ship along with the family and were on their way. They ended up in Switzerland where the children were enrolled in a private French school while continuing their U.S. education via correspondence. Her love of sports never lessened and she taught her children to ski, skate, and ride horseback. In the summer months she taught Red Cross swimming lessons.
Mary Jane and family returned to Ketchum each summer where her parents were still living. Before long, she and her children returned permanently to the North Fork cabin which she had begun building. It would become their home. In time, Mary Jane moved to Alaska where she was hired by the state to create and coordinate a gifted and talented program for native villagers, which took her to remote, outlying communities accessible by air via skilled bush pilots. When she retired from teaching, she returned to Ketchum, married David Conger, and they began many grand travel adventures. David and Mary Jane bicycled abroad, she spent time in Russia just after the destruction of the wall, and eventually they traveled to New Zealand. A truly memorable trip was rafting the Firth River in Canada. They enjoyed many camping trips in the Southwest and rafted the San Juan River. Of course, she loved hiking in her Idaho mountains. At 90, she traveled to Norway with her daughter, Lynndee, and took a Hurtigruten tour through the fjords from Kirkenes to Bergen.
Mary Jane had a refined intellect, was an avid reader and was fully engaged in current affairs in both world and national politics. She was a dedicated environmentalist. She loved history, especially that of Ketchum, which included her grandfather’s early forays as a founder of Ketchum. She wrote and self published a book in 2010 detailing both Ketchum’s history and her Griffith family history. She was an active, avid voice in Ketchum's community affairs, always pushing to protect the heart of the town, especially its planning and zoning issues. In 2014, she was named Grand Marshal of the Wagon Days Parade. Mary Jane also loved music and she attended summer concerts at the Sun Valley Pavilion from its inception. The concerts were a treasure to her!
Mary Jane had an air of optimism, a zest that comes with being fearless. She was exceptionally kind, and her warmth and smile were contagious. She encouraged many people struggling with the challenge of aging in her care community. She was their advocate at times and had a strong sense of justice. Her sense of humor, her joyful nature and goodness were innate and she will be greatly missed.
Perhaps she described her life best by simply saying on her cemetery monument:
“What a magical life!”
She is survived by her five children, Jim Marin and his partner Jennifer Schloming, Corinne Marin, Lynndee Marin, Myra Marin, Michael Salaka Marin and his wife Eliska Marin; two grandsons, Tameer Marin and Carson Rutherford and his wife, Levin Rutherford; a great-grandson, Elyas Rutherford; and extended family, Colleen Allen.
Mary Jane Conger was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Helen Griffith; and a brother, Jim Griffith.
Commented